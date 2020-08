Bomb Explosion At La Beach Injures Four Children

Listen to article

The Accra Police Command has confirmed a bomb explosion at the La Beach on Wednesday, August 5, leaving four children injured in the process.

A statement issued in Accra by Head of Public Relations Unit, Accra Regional Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Efua Tenge, said all the four children had since been treated and discharged.

It said the explosion occurred when the children were playing along the La Beach.

The statement advised parents not to leave their children without the needed parental guide, now that they were home.

“Similarly, children should be discouraged from handling unfamiliar objects,” it added.

The Police advised the public, especially parents and community leaders to be wary of strange objects they chanced upon and immediately draw the attention of the police for the appropriate response.

It said the Police should be notified of strange objects in their vicinities by calling the Police Emergency numbers 191, 18555 or 112.

---Daily Guide