13 Dismissed WASSCE Candidates Allowed To Write, Surcharged For Damaged Properties — GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reviewed its decision to ban 13 dismissed students from partaking in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at their current centres.

The students who have been dismissed from school for varying acts of indiscipline can now continue to write the exams in their schools.

Some had taken part in violent action in protest of strict invigilation during the examinations and others had insulted the President on camera.

The Public Relations Officer of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo explained this was after a meeting that followed President Akufo-Addo’s urge to the GES for some flexibility in the sanctions .

The President in a statement said their dismissal alone was enough punishment.

“The Minister had a meeting with the management of GES today [August 10, 2020] to review the sanctions imposed on the students who misconducted themselves and we decided that now, the students will be allowed to write the WASSCE in their respective schools,” Mrs. Ampofo said.

The students will now be able to return to the schools under guardian escort on the days they have papers and “immediately after the paper they also leave with their guardian,” she added.

All other sanctions against the students remain in place.

Aside from the dismissal, all students who are in schools where destruction of school property occurred are to be surcharged for the full cost of the damage.

The results of these students will be withheld until they have fully paid up the full cost of items destroyed.

Additionally, three teachers have also been interdicted and barred from invigilating pending conclusion of the probe to ascertain their culpability for their roles in the alleged activities as “they are further being referred to the security agencies for further investigation.”

