Open The Borders, Restrictions Now Needless — Kofi Bentil To Gov't

Listen to article

Vice President and Policy Analyst of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil has called on the government to consider opening the country's borders for free movement of people.

He said the restrictions on the country's borders now are needless.

Kofi Bentil argues that governments all over the world have realised that despite the significant threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic life must still go on.

"As it stands now, it seems governments across the world have decided that Covid is serious but not enough to stop life...", part of Mr. Bentil's statement reads.

He believes Ghanaians should be allowed to fully go back to normal life but insist on them to adhere to the safety protocols.

---