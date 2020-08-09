Election 2020: Pray For Ghana Against State Of Emergency, Civil Uprising, Bloodshed – Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has called on Ghanaians to pray for Ghana seriously as the country heads into another general election in December.

Preaching to his congregation on Sunday, 9 August 2020, the founder of Action Chapel International said it is important Christians intercede for the nation, “especially in this twin year, 2020; it’s a very interesting year, the twin year, we need to pray and intercede a lot for this year’s election”.

“We have to really put in a lot of prayer into this year’s election”, he said.

According to him, “Every noon prayer, every Friday night prayer encounter in the garden, we have to pray for this nation, very very important that there will be no state of emergency, any kind of civil uprising, confusion, violence and the shedding of innocent blood and destruction of property and the struggle of power over the destiny of our country, we have to pray”.

Ahead of the 7 December 2020 polls, the Electoral Commission just completed compiling a new voter register.

The process, according to the EC, has been very successful.

However, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has complained several times that the government connived with the election management body to stop certain communities dominated by Ewes and non-Akans from registering.

---classfmonline