Student Violence: Management Of Bright SHS Apologises For Students’ Misconduct

Listen to article

Management of Bright senior high school at Akyem Kukurantumi of the Eastern region has condemned the actions of some students who had a scuffle with some invigilators at the school's examination centre in the ongoing WASSCE.

Authorities of the school have also pledged to make themselves available for any investigation into the matter.

Some invigilators monitoring the Social Studies paper on Thursday, 6th August 2020 were allegedly reported to have been assaulted by some students of the school after a scuffle broke between them.

Responding to the matter in a press statement, management expressed regret of the actions of the students describing it as unfortunate as they could have withstood the alleged intimidation and abuse they were receiving from the WAEC officials.

With reference to the attack on a reporter with Graphic Communication Group, management explained the incidence occurred at the blind side of authorities as it was out of the school's premises.

However, management has denied earlier reportage alleging the Proprietor of the school incited students to assault teachers, with a video showing a security officer preventing him (the Proprietor) from entering the compound of the school.

Management has affirmed its continuous commitment to ensure the school mission of training young intellectuals for the development of the country.

---Nsemgh.com