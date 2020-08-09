New Register: EC’s Justification For Compilation Unfortunate – Franklin Cudjoe

The Executive Director for IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has downplayed the Electoral Commission’s (EC) defence for the compilation of a new register.

Mr. Cudjoe argues that the numbers recorded from the new register so far would not have been so different from what would have been captured on the old register.

He made the claim in response to the Deputy Chairman of the EC responsible for Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare’s claim that over 19.8 million voters would have been recorded if an entirely new register was not prepared.

“I do not know where my good friend Dr. Asare was getting his figures from but his statistical analysis was so weak. I think the push to make it look like they have been triumphant on the face of what the statistics were bound to give us is rather unfortunate.”

Franklin Cudjoe believes the EC’s defence was aimed at justifying the decision to spend millions of dollars on the compilation of a new register.

“This attempt to justify almost 150 million dollars on a totally needless exercise is quite worrying. If you study the trend carefully, the numbers we have seen so far is not necessarily different from what would have been exacted anyway.”

