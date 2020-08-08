Ghana's Covid-19 Cases Hit 40,533

Four hundred and thirty-six (436) new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

This has pushed Ghana’s total case count to 40, 533.

The new cases came from samples that were taken between July 17 and August 4.

The death toll still stands at 206.

There are 2,625 active cases and 37,702 recoveries.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 20,413

Ashanti Region – 10,097

Western Region – 2,796

Eastern Region – 1,846

Central Region – 1,669

Bono East Region – 636

Volta Region – 617

Western North Region – 557

Northern Region – 454

Bono Region – 439

Ahafo Region – 364

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 204

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9