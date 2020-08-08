Ghana's Covid-19 Cases Hit 40,533 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Four hundred and thirty-six (436) new COVID-19 cases have been recorded. This has pushed Ghana’s total case count to 40, 533. The new cases came from samples that were taken between July 17 and August 4. The death toll still stands at 206. There are 2,625 active cases and 37,702 recoveries. Cumulative Cases per RegionGreater Accra Region – 20,413Ashanti Region – 10,097Western Region – 2,796Eastern Region – 1,846Central Region – 1,669Bono East Region – 636Volta Region – 617Western North Region – 557Northern Region – 454Bono Region – 439Ahafo Region – 364Upper East Region – 282Oti Region – 204Upper West Region – 88Savannah Region – 62North East Region – 9 CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Ghana's Covid-19 Cases Hit 40,533
Four hundred and thirty-six (436) new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.
This has pushed Ghana’s total case count to 40, 533.
The new cases came from samples that were taken between July 17 and August 4.
The death toll still stands at 206.
There are 2,625 active cases and 37,702 recoveries.
Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 20,413
Ashanti Region – 10,097
Western Region – 2,796
Eastern Region – 1,846
Central Region – 1,669
Bono East Region – 636
Volta Region – 617
Western North Region – 557
Northern Region – 454
Bono Region – 439
Ahafo Region – 364
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 204
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9