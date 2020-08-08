AUT Condolence Message To The People Of Lebanon

The Africans United for Taiwan (AUT) is shocked and saddened as the numbers of wounded and dead people among the victims of the explosions that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, on 4th August 2020 climbs in every passing hour.

This grief is compounded by the images of the devastation and destruction of Beirut and the stories of survivors mourning for loved ones they lost and for others they still hope to be rescued out of the rubble.

The Africans United for Taiwan (AUT) joins the international community in expressing its deepest sympathy to the Government and People of Lebanon in the face of the tragic loss of life, widespread destruction and continuing trauma and suffering wrought by the devastating explosion in Beirut. This explosion is a disaster in every sense of the word and all the more unfortunate as it comes at a time where the Lebanese people are struggling to respond to the COVID-19 disaster, and the challenges of the country’s economic doldrums.

This destruction and devastating event provides the international community with the knowledge that disaster should not be treated in isolation. Its impacts are felt in all aspects of human life, as it affects the most vulnerable in society.

It takes the Africans United for Taiwan (AUT) courage to share this news. It is a hard shock for all of us who had visited the once beautiful city, and particularly those of us who have friends or relatives working in Lebanon.

The Africans United for Taiwan (AUT) conveys its heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to all those who have lost family members and friends, and to the families of the missing. The AUT also sympathises with those displaced by the damage caused by the explosion and hopes that the resilient People of Lebanon will recover and rebuild their capital in the shortest time.

The AUT supports announcement by the Interior Minister of Lebanon, Hon. Mohammed Fahmi that those responsible for the disaster in Beirut will be held accountable whomever and wherever he is. The AUT applauds all governments, organizations and individuals who have come to the aid of Lebanon, to help and continue to search for those who might be still alive.

May God Almighty be with the people of Lebanon in this hour of sorrows and grief, and strengthen them as they face the consequences of this unprecedented disaster.

Sender:

James Baimba Fofanah

Interim Executive Director

The Africans United for Taiwan

AUT