WASSCE Rioting: Bright SHS Proprietor, Four Teachers Granted Bail

The Proprietor of the Bright Senior High School in Kukurantumi, Bright Amponsah has been granted bail following his allegedly inciting of final year students to attack WAEC officials invigilating the ongoing WASSCE examination at the school.

He was picked up together with four teachers of the school by police officers from the Koforidua Divisional Command assisted by the Tafo Police.

The Eastern Region Police Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Gyabah David told Citi News the suspects have been granted bail with a surety each to reappear at the Regional Police Command where the necessary charges will be levelled against them.

“Due to the incident that happened yesterday in which there were some disturbances by the students and some other workers on the WAEC officials, today the Police went there and we have been able to arrest the proprietor and four others.

“We have cautioned them on assault and causing damage and we have granted them bail to report on Monday and then we will look at the appropriate charges for them so that they can be arraigned.”

Meanwhile, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has relocated the examination centre at the school to Ofori Panin Senior High School.

This is to “ensure the integrity of the examination and safeguard the lives of examination officials” according to WAEC.

The Council also promised to take legal action against any person “involved in compromising the integrity of the examination in any manner” in future incidents.

“WAEC wishes to use this opportunity to encourage all supervisors and invigilators to continue to be vigilant and carry out their duties diligently and without fear.”

---citinewsroom