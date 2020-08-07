Covid-19: Accra Academy Old Boys' Association Donates PPE To Alma Mater

The Accra Academy Old Boys' Association (AAOBA) with the support of Exim Bank, Ghana has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth over Ghc20,000 to the school.

The ceremony which was to mark the 89 years of the establishment of the Accra Academy was witnessed by the Board, Management, Alumni, Staff and students of the school.

The items include 160 pieces of face shield, 20 gallons of sanitizers (2083 bottles of 70mls), 6 pieces of infrared thermometers, 7 automatic sanitizers dispensers and 2000 pieces of facemasks.

Presenting the items, Emmanuel Bruce-Attah, the President of the Old Boys said the group has at this point recognized the battle and fight against the Covid 19 pandemic and the AAOBA feels committed to helping the school in this trying times to help in fighting the pandemic and enhance learning and teaching in the school.

He reiterated that the donation was as a result of a request from school and AAOBA responded positively to it so that the staff could concentrate firmly on its core mandate of teaching and learning.

''This presentation is being made on behalf of the Old Boys fraternity. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic we decided to make a contribution to the school to assist the students and enhance academic work in the school," he stated.

Receiving the items, the Headmaster Mr Emmanuel Ofoe Fiemawhle expressed his deep gratitude to the AAOBA for its continuous support to the Accra Academy.

He explained that although government has done a lot to provide PPE's to the schools it is important to fall on stakeholders to ensure safe implementation of the safety protocols.

"This is a big surprise. Am overwhelmed with the kind and amazing gesture and support. We are very grateful that the old boys continue to think about their school,'' he said.

Mr Fiamawhle assured all the items will be distributed judiciously to reach all students and staff and called for God's blessings on the AAOBA and all other stakeholders.

The AAOBA has meanwhile sponsored the refreshment of the Founders Day Celebration with and amount of Ghc6,000.