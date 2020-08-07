Nayorigo Community Gets CHPS Compound

The construction of a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Nayorigo community in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region has been completed.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the project site, observed that all the construction works were completed including; roofing, plastering and painting and is ready to be connected to the national grid.

The health facility which has a consulting room, delivery room, three other rooms for clinical service deliveries and Outpatient Department (OPD), also has staff accommodation with kitchen attached.

Mr Tina Atanga of the TINABED Construction Limited, the Contractor of the project, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the construction work which begun late 2019 was completed.

The Contractor said everything was ready for the connection to electricity, however, he was waiting on the Volta River Authority to visit the facility and make its estimates.

The CHPS compound comes as a big relief and boost to health service delivery in the Nayorigo-Bungu Electoral Area especially for pregnant women who travelled far to access health care.

Mr Lawrence Ake-emah-Kapoe, the Assemblyman for the area, said the health facility would solve the trekking of long distances to access health care services and improve the general wellbeing of the people.

He said due to lack of a health facility in the area, pregnant women walked long distances to other communities to access antenatal and even post-natal care services.

He said due to the distance many people felt reluctant to go for health care when they were sick and that sometimes resulted in complications.

The Assemblyman disclosed that the Ghana Health Service had posted a community health nurse to the community, however, due to lack of a health facility, the community was not benefiting enough from the services of the health worker.

“A nurse usually goes round some houses to administer health services to community members, but there are other health services like the Reproductive Health and family planning, which the women are always shy to discuss with the nurse due to lack of privacy,” he said.

Whilst lauding Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for spearheading the construction of the CHPS compound, Mr Ake-emah-Kapoe appealed to the DCE to work closely with leadership of the VRA to connect the facility to the national grid soon.

The Assemblyman further appealed to the Ghana Health Services to equip the facility and make it operational as soon as it was handed over in order to improve on quality of healthcare delivery especially among pregnant women and lactating mothers.

