WASSCE Rioting: Name And Shame Persons Aiding Exam Malpractices – CHOPSS

The Conference of Heads of Private Second-Cycle Schools (CHOPSS) is calling for proper investigations into the violent incident that occurred at the Bright Senior High School in the Eastern Region yesterday.

Final year students of the school assaulted officers of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) allegedly because of the strict invigilation in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The General Secretary of CHOPSS, Joseph Dzamesi, in a Citi News interview condemned the incident and stressed on the need for sanctions to deter others.

“We need to isolate these issues, we need to name and shame school administrators and schools that actually compromise the standard of examinations in this country and when we do that, it serves as a deterrent for all others to do that.”

“I do hope that WAEC officials will actually investigate and apply the appropriate sanctions in its appropriate measure and penalties on the schools that are found to be engaging in this shameful exercise.”

Joseph Dzamesi also stressed that examination practices cut across both private and public schools.

“Across the country, the way examinations are conducted both private and public leaves much to be desired. We all need to step up in the way we examine our students across the board not only private because as much as incidence that may happen in private schools equally serious infractions happen in public schools in the country.”

“So when things like this happen, it is important that we don't isolate only private schools and pretend that they are the only schools that get involved in examination malpractices.”

GES to clamp down on student disturbances

On the same issue, the Ghana Education Service assured that it would adopt a zero-tolerance approach in its handling of the disturbances in schools taking part in the ongoing WASSCE.

In a statement, it said it was appalled by the videos showing “crass indiscipline” from students, including the instances of students insulting against the President.

The Director-General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, also in a Citi News interview, said students implicated in vandalism would also deboardinized and made to sign an undertaking.

“We have set up investigative committees to ensure we get to the end of it,” he assured.

