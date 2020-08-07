Kasoa Odikro Nai Mohammed Sani Seidu Yusif III Honoured

Listen to article

The Odikro of Kasoa, Nai Mohammed Sani Seidu Yusif III has been honoured at the “World Diplomatic COVID-19 Eminence Honours” in Accra on Tuesday.

He was honoured for his remarkable contributions towards growth and development in Kasoa and also championing the promotion of peace and sustainability among communities.

In a remark, the Odikro stated that he was humbled and elated for the award been given to him.

“I never knew my humble contributions towards the progress of the citizens in Kasoa was recognised from a far distance”, Nai Mohammed Sani Seidu Yusif III underscored.

He expressed gratitude to the organisers for identifying his good works to give him such a deserving award and also praised all his subjects for exhibiting their dedication and unflinching support towards his agendas.

Highlighting on some of his projects yet to be executed, he promised to establish an Endowment Fund which would support the youth in the community and help in their academic ambitions.

Furtherance to the above, he added that the fund would help in promoting the acquisition of technical and vocational skills among the youth.

This he said, has the tendency of reducing unemployment among the youth in the community and also curbing other social vices which pose threats to the development of Kasoa.

Touching on the prevalence of drug abuse in Kasoa, he attributed it to the increasing crime rate which disturbs the peace of inhabitants living in the community.

Sani Seidu Yusif III reiterated that there would soon be educational campaigns in every length and breadth of Kasoa about the woes of drugs abuse to educate the youth.

He advised the youth to refrain from drug abuse because it is detrimental to their health and pose a risk to their futuristic goals.

Sawaba Musah Idriss, Public Relations Officer for the Odikro described the style of leadership skills of Nai Mohammed Sani Seidu Yusif III as an exceptional one which encompasses quality traits of a visionary leader.

Adding that, the Odikro is a father for all whose doors are always opened to correspond to challenges facing the community.