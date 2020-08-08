COVID-19: University Of Ghana Student Donates To Alma Mater Amanten SHS

As part of the efforts to fight of COVID-19, Abdul Razak-Shamsu, a Political Science Student at the University of Ghana, has donated PPEs to his alma mater, Amanten Senior High School in the Bono-East Region of Ghana.

This is in line with helping the fight against the deadly virus. The donation was made to cater to and support the school to protect and prevent the staff and students who are writing their final year exams.

The items include 100 pieces of face masks/face shield and 70 pieces of hand sanitizers.

In showing appreciation, the Assistant headmaster Academic, Mr. Osman Abdul-Mutalib, and the Senior housemaster, Mr. Emmanuel Brobbey took turns to thank Mr. Abdul-Razak Shamsu for the initiative.

They expressed their happiness and joy for such gesture and appealed to parents, old students, and other well-wishers to come to their aid in this difficult times.