Nigeria Covid-19 Cases Hit 45,244
Nigeria’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have reached 45,244.
That was after Nigeria reported 354 new cases late night on August 6, 2020.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as of August 6, a total of 32,430 patients had been discharged.
As of August 6, deaths have increased to 930.
Below Is a breakdown of the new cases
FCT-78
Lagos-76
Kaduna-23
Ebonyi-19
Oyo-18
Nasarawa-17
Rivers-17
Delta-16
Kwara-15
Akwa Ibom-13
Edo-12
Ogun-12
Plateau-11
Kano-9
Bauchi-6
Borno-6
Ekiti-6By Melvin Tarlue