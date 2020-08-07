Ghana's Cases Hit 40,097; Death Toll Now 206 By Reporter LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen to 40,097. This was after 455 new Covid-19 cases were recorded. The Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest case management update noted that deaths related to Covid-19 has reached 206. This was after seven patients succumbed to the virus. Clinical recoveries have, however, increased to 36,638. The active case count stands at 3,253. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
