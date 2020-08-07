ModernGhanalogo

07.08.2020 Headlines

Ghana's Cases Hit 40,097; Death Toll Now 206

By Reporter
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen to 40,097.

This was after 455 new Covid-19 cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest case management update noted that deaths related to Covid-19 has reached 206.

This was after seven patients succumbed to the virus.

Clinical recoveries have, however, increased to 36,638.

The active case count stands at 3,253.

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
