Fake News And Misinformation Pose A Great Threat To COVID Fight—Dr. DaCosta

The Leader of Risk Communication for COVID-19 taskforce, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye has expressed disappointment in the continuous spread of misinformation and fake news as this poses a big threat to the COVID fight.

According to him, a continuous increase in fake news and misinformation about Ghana’s COVID-19 fight will make the fight against the virus exceedingly difficult.

Speaking to Kingdom FM News, Dr Da Costa stressed that, the issue about fake news and misinformation has been a worldwide challenge that countries continue to fight against due to the negative impact they both have on the coronavirus fight.

He believes it is about time the media joined forces with the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health to inform the public about the continuous existence of the virus to enable people to understand the need to protect themselves and observe the safety protocols.

