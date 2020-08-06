Repair Works Begins On Faulty Awoshie-Pokuase Traffic Lights

Listen to article

City authorities have begun fixing the faulty traffic lights along the Awoshie-Pokuase highway after hundreds of residents staged a demonstration on Tuesday.

According to some residents, their protest was sparked by the death of a four-year-old boy who was knocked down by a speeding vehicle.

Citi News’ Philip Nii Lartey reported that engineers of the Urban Roads Department on Wednesday began work on over 10 of the traffic lights.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North, Kofi Ofori in an earlier interview with Citi News said the situation was unfortunate and promised that the faulty traffic lights will be fixed.

“It has been long overdue. I have complained and I will not say I support a demonstration, but they are fighting for their rights. The light has been off for almost about three years now and it has not been fixed. I have written to Urban Roads and they keep promising. About two months ago, there was a similar protest. I called the Urban Roads Director and nothing was done. I cannot say why they keep promising and do not deliver,” he said in that interview.

A resident in the area expressed regret that it had to take a demonstration to get the authorities to act swiftly about the situation which has persisted for a long time.

“It was only after our demonstration, does it mean the only language the top hierarchy in this country understands is demonstration?” he said.

Meanwhile, the MCE, Kofi Ofori says all residents must commit to ensuring that the materials for the traffic lights are not stolen or destroyed.

“Now that they are fixing it, the onus is now going to lie on the community because they have been stealing the wires. We are all going to task ourselves to be watchmen,” he said.

---citinewsroom