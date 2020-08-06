ModernGhanalogo

06.08.2020 Headlines

Ghana Covid-19 Cases Near 40,000

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana has recorded 567 new COVID-19 cases.

This pushes the case count to 39,642.

Meanwhile, the active case count has dropped from 3,313 to 3,059 per the latest update.

The Ghana Health Service latest update noted that the cases were reported in the lab on August 3.

However, clinical recoveries have also risen to 36,384.

Out of this number, eight are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.

862020113603-j4eq276ggb-main-table-3

A total of 407,588 tests have been conducted in the country since March 2020.

862020113603-8et2xkjwvq-positivity-rate-3

Current regional breakdown

862020113603-23041q5dcx-regional-breakdown-1

---citinewsroom

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
