WAEC Probes Alleged Examination Malpractices In SHSs

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC says it has begun probe into allegations of Examination malpractices in some Senior High Schools in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The sub-regional examination body tells Citi News that teachers in some schools have been implicated in the misconduct resulting in the student-agitations recorded in some of the areas.

The WAEC Branch Controller in the Ashanti region, Divine Worlanyo Agbenyo said schools stand the risk of having their entire papers cancelled if found culpable.

“When we are writing the exams and we have irregular activities before or after the exams, all these are punishable. Some of these are such that you can have the entire results for that paper cancelled. The onus rests on students and parents to ensure that their children study hard to merit whatever certificate that they will be getting,” he said.

Senior High School students in the country on Monday, August 3, 2020 began sitting for The West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

With the examination in its early days there have been a number of reports about student-agitation over what some describe as tight security and supervision of the exercise.

Some students of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on Monday threatened to boycott the exams saying their school authorities was being 'too strict' during the supervision of their first paper.

A video footage from that school earlier this week saw students rioting and toppling school properties including furniture over the same allegation.

---citinewsroom