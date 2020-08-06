ModernGhanalogo

06.08.2020

Jane Naana Gets New Voter ID

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 General Election, has successfully registered as a voter.

A statement issued by the NDC Campaign Team, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday stated: "May I implore all those who are yet to register to kindly do so, particularly, as we approach the end point of the voters registration exercise,"

Prof Opoku-Agyemang is quoted as saying, "I still believe it is possible to register eligible Ghanaians without the violence, intimidation and blatant discrimination that has characterised the current exercise. We are better than this."

---GNA

