Voter registration: EC To Hold Mop-up Exercise From August 8 – 9

Eligible Ghanaians who for whatever reasons could not participate in the mass voter registration exercise have been given another opportunity to do so at the district offices of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The commission has added two more days for the registration of prospective voters on Saturday 8th August and Sunday 9th August, 2020.

The electoral management body will be concluding the main registration exercise on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

But a statement from the EC announcing the mop-up exercise indicated that “eligible applicants who wish to register should visit the District Offices within their Districts to be registered”.

Currently, in its final phase, the compilation of the new voter register began on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

A total of 15,117,438 prospective voters were registered after 31 days of the registration exercise, thus exceeding the EC’s target of 15 million.

Out of the number of persons registered so far, the Greater Accra Region has the most registrants with 3,225,508 voters.

The Ashanti region comes second with 2,700,805 registrations and the Eastern Region coming third with 1,444,274 registrants.

The last phase of the voter registration exercise has witnessed a low turnout at some centres in Accra.

During a visit to some of the centres in Accra, only a few registrants were seen participating in the exercise.

Here is the full statement from the EC

“The Voters Registration Exercise comes to an end on Thursday, the 6th of August 2020.

The Commission is giving another opportunity to those who in one way or the other could not avail themselves to register during the Exercise.

A mop-up of the Registration Exercise will be held on Saturday, the 8th of August, 2020 and Sunday, the 9th of August, 2020 at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission across the Country.

Eligible applicants who wish to register should visit the District Offices within their Districts to be registered.”

