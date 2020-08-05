First Lady Supports Tema Homowo Festival

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Wednesday presented food items to the Tema Traditional Council towards this year's Homowo festival.

Among the items donated were bags of maize, bags of palm nuts, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, packs of bottled water, and an undisclosed sum of money.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, was accompanied to the Acting Tema Chief's palace by Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom, Ms Irene Naa Torshie, Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund and former MP for Tema West, and Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Deputy Minister of Transport and MP for Tema East.

In a brief statement, the First Lady emphasized the need for the traditional council and its people to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols during the celebrations.

She reiterated the importance of traditional festivals such as the Homowo, which she said, offered the platform to deepen ancestral knowledge and strengthen kinship bonds.

She said such festivals were also important avenues for commercial vibrancy.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo also used the occasion to commiserate with the Ag. Tema Mantse and the people of Tema on the passing of Nii Adjei Kraku, Tema Mantse.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Council, Ag. Tema Mantse, Nii Adjetey Agbo II, also the Tema Mankralo, thanked the First Lady for her kind gesture and expressed their fondness of her benevolence.

He said the Tema Traditional Council had been following with pride, the benevolent activities of their daughter through the Rebecca Foundation, which had benefitted many including natives of Tema, and prayed for continuous blessings for the First Lady.

The people of Tema would on Friday, August 7, celebrate their annual Homowo festival.

---GNA