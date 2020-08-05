Juaben MCE Holds Crunch Meeting With Stakeholders To Address Juaben SHS Protests

Listen to article

The Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly, the Municipal Director of Education for the area and other major stakeholders of the Juaben Senior High School have held a crunch meeting to address issues that led to a demonstration by final year students on Tuesday.

The students of the school went viral after demonstrating on their school premises because the papers in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) had not gone well for them.

The students later marched to the palace of the Juaben Chief to complain about their inability to properly solve questions in the papers they have been sitting for.

This protests by the students followed a similar action by some students of Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School on Monday where school property was vandalised.

The Ghana Police Service has been tasked with investigating the cause of the student action at the Tweneboa Koduah Senior High School.

But for the Juaben Senior High School, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Kodjo Ansah Sem, has told Citi News the meeting will determine authority's next line of action.

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), however, wants regional directors of education and other relevant authorities to take drastic measures against students to serve as a deterrent to others.

“If for any reason students go to the exam hall and find the questions not to be favouring them, that is not a license for them to misbehave to the extent that we have seen,” Alhaj Yakub A. B. Abubakar, the national President of CHASS said to Citi News.

He insisted that authorities must put their foot down “and ensure that the right measures are taken towards addressing such unfortunate happenings.”

---citinewsroom