Mahama Gets New Voters’ ID Card At Bole [Photos]

Former President John Dramani Mahama has registered for his new voter ID card.

He was registered on Wednesday, August 5 in the Bole Constituency in the Northern Region.

Addressing the press after going through the process, Mr. Mahama condemned supposed military intimidation of some of the voters.

“Ghana is a nation for all of us notwithstanding your ethnicity or your party affiliation. Sadly, the Akufo-Addo administration is endangering our democracy with dictatorship. A lot of the things that are happening, the closure of radio stations, the harassment of journalists and just during this registration exercise, the alienation of people and questioning their citizenship, the use of the military to prevent people from registering, it all shows a government that is determined to do everything to hang on to power.”

President Rawlings ruled this country for eight years and handed over a peaceful and united country to President Kufuor. President Kufuor also ruled for eight years and handed over a peaceful and united country to President Mills. I also took over a peaceful and united country to President Akufo-Addo. So what nation is he [President Akufo-Addo] going to hand over to me when I take over from him in 2020. We will bring back the peace and unity of this country and will make everyone feel that they belong to this country and that some people do not own this country more than others,” he added.

After the registration, he went to watch a football match in the constituency and later visited the Bolewura’s palace.

He later visited some registration centres in the constituency.

The former president will continue with a tour in the regions in the Northern part of the country.

