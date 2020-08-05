Mahama Register At Bole

Former President John Dramani Mahama will later today Wednesday register for a voter ID card at the Bole District Assembly Office.

A statement from his office and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said he would speak to the media present after the registration process at approximately 1300 hours.

The statement said Mr. Mahama would also spend the rest of the day, and the next 4 days visiting a number of registration centres and communities in the Savanna, Northern, Oti and Volta Regions.

"He will also pay courtesy calls on a number of traditional rulers," the statement concluded.

---GNA