Voters’ Registration Ends Tomorrow

The Electoral Commission's mass voter registration exercise will end tomorrow, Thursday, August 6.

The exercise started on Tuesday, June 30 and currently in its final phase.

A mop-up exercise may be conducted on a needs basis, according to the Electoral Commission.

A total of 15,117,438 prospective voters have so far been registered after 31 days of the registration exercise exceeding the EC’s target.

Out of the number of persons registered so far, the Greater Accra Region has the most registrants with 3,225,508 voters.

The Ashanti region comes second with 2,700,805 registrations and the Eastern Region coming third with 1,444,274 registrants.

---citinewsroom