Nigerian Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Impregnating Two Underage Sisters

A Nigerian pastor, Nduka Anyawu, has been nabbed for allegedly defiling and impregnating two underage sisters.

The suspect, according to a DGN Online’s source in Nigeria, is a pastor in a church called the Lord's Chosen Church.

He is alleged to have defiled the sisters aged 17 and 13 in Lagos, Nigeria for years.

He allegedly had sexual intercourses with them under the guise of casting out bad luck from them but ended up impregnating them recently.

An NGO named

Stop The Abuse, is said to have stumbled on the defilement case and reported the matter.

The NGO indicated that Nduka allegedly started defiling the younger girl when she was just 9 and began defiling the older girl when she was 16.

The NGO also alleged that the parents of the girls knew but allowed the pastor to carry on because he told them it's the only way he could remove the “spiritual mark” on them that “repels good things”.

Following a petition by the NGO, police officers from Makinde police station arrested the suspect amidst some resistance from the parents of the victim.

Reports from the NGO indicated that Nduka had promised to marry the 17-year-old and had also promised to pay for an abortion for the 13-year-old.

---Daily Guide