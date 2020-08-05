Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy Team Up Against Covid-19

Ghana's two leading Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have accepted to feature in the maiden “Asaase Sound Clash”, as they join forces to battle the deadly Coronavirus.

The highly anticipated lyrical battle would see the two acts battle it out for bragging rights in a virtual event themed “A Clash To Crush COVID”.

Dr. Benard Okoe Boye, Deputy Minister of Health in his address at the launch in Accra, said that it was vital for these two artistes to join the awareness drive as we fight Coronavirus.

“Covid is real and by the grace of God things are quite stable in the country but there is a need for individual responsibility to be able to win the war.

“And to win the war quickly we need partners and I am happy that Asaase Radio has come out with this initiative to get the message out there.

“There is a need for Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to lead the mentorship drive on various messages on Covid-19 because of their massive following, so the clash is a good one and we are grateful to these two artistes for coming on board,'' he said.

Stonebwoy in his address said, “The world would have never imagined this to happen. The whole world has been hit with the pandemic and so many things have gone wrong and may the souls of those who have died rest in perfect peace.

“This gives as the biggest reason for us to come together despite our differences and am ever ready to clash for a good and better course and I hope Coronavirus flies away after this clash.''

Shatta Wale who has been making headlines following his feature with 24-time Grammy award winner Beyonce' said, “Many people think Stonebwoy and myself would not have come together this way but there is a need to do so due to Coronavirus.

“I want to commend the President, Ministry of Health for taking care of us thus far and I commend the organisers for coming up with such ideas to fight the COVID-19 and support this course and I accept the clash to crush COVID-19.''

Madam Naomi Nelson-Barnes, Head of Marketing, Communications, Events, and Promotions at Asaase Broadcasting Company in her remarks said: “I have to admit the response has been even bigger than we anticipated.

"This event will be the first of its kind and we are really excited to see how it all turns out.”

Organisers are expected to announce the date for the virtual concert in the coming days.

---GNA