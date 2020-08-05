A 38-Year-Old Man Grabbed For Murder At Dadatsunya

Angmor Teye, a 38-year old man has been picked up by the Bepoase Police near Begoro for the murder of 27-year old Kwame Albert at Dadatsunya, a village near Ahiamankyene in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Francis Gomado told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the Bepoase Police had an information that, Kwame Albert, the deceased, was found in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds on his body near the village's riverside.

Mr Tetteh Lawer and William Kwao who informed the police about the incident, said that the deceased disclosed to them that, the said wounds were inflicted on him by suspect, Angmor Teye of the same village.

He said a medical form was prepared for the victim to be sent to the Begoro District Hospital for treatment but he died shortly on arrival.

The body was deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Mr Gomado said the youth of the village arrested and brought to the Bepoase Police station the suspect Angmor with a blood stained cutlass.

