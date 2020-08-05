Raising New Voices Appoints Prof. Remi Sonaiya, Hamzat Lawal, Others To Board Of Directors

Raising New Voices Initiative is pleased to announce today the formal constitution of its Board of Directors effective July 1st, 2020. On the board are: Professor Oluremi Sonaiya, Hamzat Lawal, Lois Auta-Udonkanta, Joel Oseiga and Saadatu Falila Hamu.

They join Adebanke Ilori-Oyeniyi, Executive Director and Jude ‘Feranmi Adejuwon who is the convener of the initiative. Professor Oluremi Sonaiya will serve as chair of the board.

Professor Remi Sonaiya is a retired professor of French language and applied linguistics from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife. After her time as professor at the university, where she tutored and mentored many, she ventured into politics and rose to the position of National Publicity Secretary of KOWA Party. Her political activities culminated in her being the only female presidential candidate in the 2015 elections, and among the few women to have ever vied for the position.

Hamzat Lawal is the Founder & CEO of Follow The Money & Connected Development. A Malala Fund Education Champion, In 2019, Hamzat was named among 100 most influential Africans, 2018 and 2019 list of world’s most influential people in digital government by Apolitica l respectively and has been recently named amongst the 100 most influential voices in Nigerian politics. His Follow the Money is also the recipient of the United Nations SDGs Mobiliser of the year for 2019.

Lois Auta-Udonkanta, a champion, and advocate for persons living with disabilities in Nigeria, also joins the board with her experience advocating for inclusion at the national level. She is the Founder and CEO of CedarSeed Foundation and Network of Disabled Women. Lois contested for the House of Representatives seat in Abuja in the 2019 general elections.

Saadatu Falila Hamu is the founder and managing partner, Hamu Legal which she founded in 2017. Falila is also an alumna of the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance University of Cape Town Governance Emerging African Leaders Program, and former curator of the Abuja Hub of the Global Shapers Community of the World Economic Forum. She is a member of Nigeria Bar Association and International Bar Association.

Joel Oseiga Aleburu, a state and cyber security expert also joins the board. Joel is a global enabler of societal initiatives that foster democracy, development and prosperity for Nigeria. He is a social commentator and currently a member of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers Community. Joel previously served as a strategist to KOWA Party’s youth caucus and will bring his support and resource mobilisation experience alongside his experience in digital transformation to foster our initiatives.

The formal constitution of the board is also in line with our organisation’s efforts to double down on our efforts on inclusive governance for young leaders, women and people living with disability and our advocacy on legislative reforms that impact directly on this demographic as well as the inclusion of citizens who belong to the demographic.

With these appointments, the board members’ specific roles will be to provide guidance for the attainment of our objectives, serve as a reference for our organisation in certain instances, and attend a quarterly board meeting (totalling four times in a calendar year), amongst other responsibilities. These meetings are to provide context to the work we do and enable the organization to benefit from their wealth of experience, network and advice.

We remain committed to the vision of raising a new breed of political leaders and voices for change who will pursue an agenda of development and progress for our country and for our generation. We will continue to lead the quest for driving youth political participation in Nigeria and demand for fundamental reforms from the government.

Signed:

Victor Terhemba

Director of Communications.

