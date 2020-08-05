Ablekuma-Awoshie Highway Traffic Lights Will Be Fixed soon – MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North, Kofi Ofori has said faulty traffic lights on the Ablekuma-Awoshie highway will be fixed soon.

Hundreds of residents of Awoshie Mangoase on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, besieged a section of the highway to demand the repair of traffic lights on the stretch.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Ofori said the Director of Department of Urban Roads has promised to fix the traffic lights on Wednesday, 5th August 2020.

“I called the Director and he promised to fix it by Wednesday and I believe that. It will be unfortunate for me to travel to the presidency and complain about traffic lights… I am promising and begging them [residents] to exercise a little patience. We will fix the problem.”

The MCE was unhappy that several attempts to get the traffic lights fixed had failed.

“It has been long overdue. I have complained and I will not say I support a demonstration, but they are fighting for their rights. The light has been off for almost about three years now and it has not been fixed. I have written to Urban Roads and they keep promising. About two months ago, there was a similar protest. I called the Urban Roads Director and nothing was done. I cannot say why they keep promising and do not deliver.”

The protest which was sparked by the death of a four-year-old boy who was run over and killed on Monday attracted heavy police and military presence to try and calm tensions.

Some of the angry residents spoke to Citi News and said they had suffered too many casualties on the road.

“We get knocked down by cars like chickens. Up to Ablekuma, all the traffic lights are not functioning. Last week, someone was knocked down. It happened again on Saturday,” one resident said.

“Our leaders are not thinking of the wellbeing of citizens. We vote because we want development. The police and soldiers are here. When they leave, we will still demonstrate and prevent any car from plying the road,” he added.

---citinewsroom