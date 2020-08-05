48-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide

A 48-year-old man has poisoned himself at Bomso near Asuom in the Eastern Region.

According to the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Francis Gomado, the Asuom police received information that, a man was seen lying at the outskirts of the town by the roadside and was suspected to have drunk a poison.

The police went to the scene and met the victim lying by the roadside towards Sankubenease in pain and unable to speak.

He said the victim was wearing a black trouser and a smock holding a voltic bottle containing a whitish liquid suspected to be poison.

Mr Gomado said the victim was immediately rushed to Asuom Clinic for treatment but was later transferred to Kade Government Hospital for further treatment but died on arrival.

The deceased was later identified by his friend who called on his phone at the police station as Kwasi Ayesu Ofei who is about 48 years old.

Mr Gomado said the body of the deceased was deposited at the Kade Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while efforts were being made to contact his family for further action.

---GNA