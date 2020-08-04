Water Shortage To Hit Dodowa, Adenta, Parts Of Accra Tomorrow – GWCL

The Northeastern part of Accra will, on Wednesday, 5 August 2020, experience an interruption in water supply due to some repair works.

This was announced by the management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in a statement released on Tuesday, 4 August 2020.

According to GWCL, the works will take place at the “Kpong Treatment Plant that serves water to the Northeastern part of Accra,” thus, interrupting water supply from “from 6:00 am on Wednesday to 6:00 am on Thursday, 6 August 2020.”

GWCL, therefore, called on “members of the general public, as well as institutions or organisations within the affected areas, to bear with the situation and store enough water ahead of the shutdown”.

“Communities that are likely to be affected include Dodowa, Frafraha, Adenta, Ogbojo, Madina, Ashaley Botwe, Adjirinano, East Legon, Agbogba, Haatso, Atomic, Ashongman, Dome, and other surrounding communities.”

GWCL also assured the general public that its “engineers will work within the time period and supply will resume immediately the works are completed.”

It further stated that the GWCL “regrets the inconvenience that the interruption may cause to the consuming public.”

