04.08.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo To Commission University Of Environment

President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The ceremony is expected to be held at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

Information picked up by DGN Online from the Education Ministry indicate that President Akufo-Addo will be joined by the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for the commissioning ceremony.

---Daily Guide

