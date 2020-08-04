Professor Abednego Feehi Reappointed UPSA Vice-Chancellor

Listen to article

Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey has been re-appointed the vice-chancellor for the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The astute educationist was appointed to the position for the first time in 2017. After achieving several feats, his term in office expired earlier this year in accordance with the regulations of the tertiary institution.

Following a rigorous process that included appraisals, interviews, and consultations with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and all relevant stakeholders from the wider University community, Prof. Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey has been re-appointed to serve a second term as the vice-chancellor of UPSA, a statement signed by Dr. G. Koryoe Anim-Wright, the Registrar of the school has said.

The statement added, “At a Special Meeting of the Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Members of the University Council unanimously approved a second term for the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2024.”

In his first time, several academic programmes of excellence were introduced including the PhD in Marketing, the MA in Peace and Security, and the E4Impact MBA programme.

The Vice Chancellor’s Endowment Fund he launched in 2017 to help brilliant but needy students has provided hundreds of thousands in monetary support to ensure deserving students stay in school.

Under his administration, UPSA’s international partnerships and collaborations increased significantly to include strengthening faculty and staff global exchanges and instituting several collaborations for global learning opportunities for UPSA faculty.

