Speaker Of Parliament To Deliver Founders' Day Public Lecture Today

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, will later today Tuesday, August 4, deliver the Founders' Day Public Lecturer as part of activities marking the Day.

The public Lecturer is under the distinguished patronage of His Royal Highness, King Abubakari Mahama II,the Overlord of Dagbon.

The event will come off at the Information Ministry's Press Centre at 1600 hours on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

A statement signed by Pius Enam Hadzide, a Deputy Minister of information in Accra on Monday, said the activities earmarked for the Founders' Day celebration aimed at encouraging all well-meaning Ghanaians to reflect on the sacrifices of the country's forebears in the struggle for independence and encourage others to emulate their shining example.

The Parliament of Ghana has enacted August 4, as a public holiday in accordance with the public holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 968), to recognize the contributions of personalities who played monumental roles in achieving the country's independence.

---GNA