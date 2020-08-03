1,563 Candidates Sit For WASSCE In Techiman Municipal

One thousand five hundred sixty-three candidates are sitting for this year's West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of the number, Techiman Senior High School (SHS) presented 690 out of 693 Kesse Basahyia SHS 119, Nana Yeboah SHS 212, Our lady of Mount Carmel Girls SHS 249 and Tanoso SHS 293 to sit for Examination at the various exam centers.

The Information officer visited some of the centers on Monday and observed that at the Techiman SHS all candidates were observing the COVID-19 protocols including wearing of face mask, possession of hand sanitizers, and the social distance among other things.

The students are beginning the examination with the integrated Science paper today on the 3rd of August and end in September next month.

Mr. Samuel Kweku Donyina, Assistant Headmaster for Academic at the Techiman SHS told the team in an interview on Monday that each exam room contains 25 candidates in order to achieve the social distance protocol.

Mr. Donyina disclosed that the center started the paper later than expected because the school was an examination Depot and have to serve other centers before serving their center which delayed their center to start at 9:00, GMT instead of 8:30, GMT and called on the appropriate authority to address the challenge.

He told the New team that the Techiman SHS center has two schools including the Techiman SHS and the Kesse Basahyia SHS and that the center was committed to ensuring the serene examination environment for the entire exercise, adding that all Covid19 protocols were been enforced.

Master Francis Boateng candidate at the Visual Arts department and Miss Janet Sakyi at the General Arts department of the Techiman SHS spoke to the team and said, though the out-break of the Covid-19 affected their studies a little they were able to answer all questions and have the hope to pass.

Mr. Gabriel Owusu Mensah Headmaster for the Techiman SHS said the school used six weeks to prepare the students and expressed the confidence that the students would pass.

He assured the school's commitment to adhere to enforcing government policies such as COVID-19 prevention among other things.

The Headmaster hinted that as part of an effort to fight the pandemic, the school has instituted a five-member Covid-19 committee to address issues related to the virus.

He urged both students and staff to see the need in protecting each other against the virus by observing the protocols as that was the surest way to stay safe.