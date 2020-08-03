COVID-19: Agona East District Assembly Distributes 37,000 Nose Masks

Listen to article

"Agona East District Assembly has distributed a total of 37,000 Nose Masks to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the District" DCE, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong has stated.

In an interview with newsmen at separate locations in the district last Saturday during Disinfection exercise, the DCE noted that the Assembly was committed to the fight against the global pandemic

" We have taken the fight against Covid-19 very seriously making sure our people are adhering to all the protocols

Over 97% of the communities in Agona East District have benefited from free Nose Masks and other Personal Preventive Equipment (PPEs)

It is Worthy to note that Nananom, various Youth Groups, and Associations in and outside the District are collaborating with the Assembly in this direction

The Assembly took part in last Saturday's National Fumigation Exercise to disinfect public places in the District as part of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic

The Spraying team disinfected 18 Market centers in Agona Nsaba, Duakwa, Mensakrom, Kwansakrom, Asafo, Kwanyarko, Kwesitwikrom (KTK) Otwekwaa , Mankrong Junction and Akwakwaa among others"

Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong further stated that the team also disinfected other places like Police Stations, Lorry Stations, Public Toilet Facilities, local information, and community centers, as well as other identifiable recreation centers to wall off reptiles and others dangerous insects from the environment

Even though all schools from Kindergarten to Senior High in the District have been disinfected already, the team disinfected their surroundings as well to complete the circle

Offices of the Assembly and other offices of the decentralized department were also benefited from the exercise. We are leaving no stone unturned"

The DCE, however, cautioned those flaunting restrictions on Private burial to strictly adhere to all the protocols before they fall into the law

" Let me remind all and sundry that the ban on a public funeral is not lifted so there should be no mass gathering whosoever.

Failure to adhere to these simple restrictions would laugh at the wrong side of their mouths

The Assembly is intensifying public education about the need to observe personal hygiene" Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong noted

He expressed his gratitude to the people for adhering to 'Wear Your Nose Masks' campaign adding the people have well in that direction

" The only problem at hand as far as Covid-19 is a concern is Social Distancing especially at the various market centers

The Covid-19 Management Team is solidly on the ground to enforce His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's directives on Covid-19 pandemic"