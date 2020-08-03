C/R: Police Investigate Killing Of Two Nigerians At Pub In Kasoa

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service says it has begun investigations into the stabbing incident where two Nigerian groups clashed at a local pub in Kasoa resulting in the death of an individual.

One other person is battling for his life after the clash.

Although details of what resulted in the clash are sketchy, Citi News sources say the two groups were fighting over a woman which resulted in the death of Marvis Wisdom and another Nigerian only known as blackie by his peers.

Speaking to Citi News Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Oppong indicated that those involved in the crime will be dealt with according to the law.

“On August 1, 2020, the Budumburam Police station had a complaint from a lady that his 26-year-old brother Marvis Wisdom has been beaten by some individuals and has been rushed to the hospital but has passed on.”

“Subsequently, one other guy who was only identified as blackie was also killed at Kasoa CP which is believed to be related to the death of Marvin Wisdom and that some sympathizers of Wisdom might have attacked blackie who they believe was part of the guys who beat Wisdom,” DSP Irene Oppong said.

According to the Police, all perpetrators linked to the crime will be arrested and dealt with according to the law.

“Currently the case is under investigation and the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book,” DSP Irene Oppong said.

---citinewsroom