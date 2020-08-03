Mother Who Allegedly Killed Her Two Children To Undergo Psychiatric Examination

A Tema Magistrate Court on today Monday ordered that the 28-year-old mother who allegedly murdered her two children in Tema, should undergo a psychiatric examination to ascertain her mental stability.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong granted the order when prosecution made an application to that effect when the accused, Abigail Agbubia, appeared before it.

Agbubia, whose plea was not taken, was also reminded into police custody after a provisional charge of murder was read and explained to her in the Twi language.

Inspector Emmanuel Kleku Mensah, prosecuting, told the Court that on July 30, 2020 at about 17:30 hours the Tema Regional CID had information that two children were found dead at Manhen in Tema.

The Crime scene team and investigators, he indicated, visited the scene where they found the motionless bodies of a boy and a girl aged two years and eight months respectively in a wooden structure.

The bodies were subsequently sent to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The facts had it that on inspection, no marks of assault was found on the bodies, however, their mouths and nostrils were found foamy.

The case was adjourned to August 17, 2020.

---GNA