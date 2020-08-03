ModernGhanalogo

03.08.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Nine More Dies; Death Toll Now 191

Nine more persons have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

This has pushed the death toll to 191.

Some 798 new cases of COVID-19 have also been recorded.

This has pushed the national cumulative tally to 37,812.

A total of 34,313 clinical recoveries have also been recorded in the country.

Ghana's current active case count stands at 3,308.

Out of this number, six are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.

This is the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

A total of 399,446 tests have been conducted in the country since March 2020.

The North East and the Upper East regions have no active cases currently.

Below is the summary of the regional breakdown

