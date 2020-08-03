COVID-19: WHO Warns There Might Not Be A ‘Silver Bullet' Solution

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said there is a possibility that a “silver bullet” answer to defeating the virus might never happen.

Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference: “There is no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be”.

It comes just days after the WHO warned that the pandemic was likely to be “lengthy”.

A number of trials are taking place around the world to help try and find a vaccine to fight the virus.

Last month, an Oxford University announced that its vaccine appeared safe and triggered an immune response. More than 10,000 people will take part in the next stage of the trial.

---BBC