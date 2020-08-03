Be Agile And A Problem Finder To Stay Relevant In These Times

Listen to article

A seasoned HR and leadership expert, Dr. Hazel has advised young female professionals and leaders to become problem finders and agile to stay relevant in their organizations.

“It will become a thing of the past soon where problem-solving skills are needed requisites in the market place but rather one's ability to anticipate and respond before the crisis will be the differentiating factor,” she said.

Speaking at the Intelligent Lady Dialogue Series, a monthly leadership and professional webinar on Sunday, she said "there would be more robotics and automation during this period and post COVID, therefore most problems of organization would be solved by robots and machines." She added that to keep up with the times, one must be agile, be technologically sound, digitally savvy, works with speed, be innovative, and develop new ways of doing things.

Expounding on the theme of grace and grit, she opined that women need to have a well-detailed plan for their career and make sure resources are available to assist their course. She iterated that married women should plan their careers with their spouses in order to establish understanding. She advised men to support and assist their wives attain success in their careers as it will be to their own benefit.

Dr Hazel in her presentation shared her academic, social, spiritual, and career journey with the ladies. She openly shared her challenges, difficulties and failures in corporate life, admonishing on the do and don’ts in the corporate field. She mentioned the importance of mentoring and taught on the appropriate way to write a CV.

Princess Sekyere Bih, founder of The Intelligent lady Network who served as the host said “the wealth of knowledge received from the webinar will definitely lead to professional and leadership advancement if put into practice”. She expressed her appreciation to Dr. Hazel for sharing her career experiences and knowledge with the ladies.

The Intelligent Lady Dialogue Series is a monthly leadership and professional development seminar organized by The Intelligent Lady Network. It has hosted successful intelligent women including Hon. Gifty Afenyi Dadzie, Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye and Dr. Harriet Ansah from Canada.

---The Intelligent Lady Network