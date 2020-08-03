August 4 Declared Public Holiday For Founders’ Day

The Ministry of Interior has declared August 4 as a public holiday.

The Ministry noted that Tuesday, August 4, 2020 which marks Founders’ Day is a statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

A statement signed by the Sector Minister, Ambrose Dery said “the general public is advised to observe the safety protocols associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic(COVID-19), especially in relation to social events at public places.”

Founder’s Day is a national public holiday formerly observed in Ghana to mark the birthday of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah the founding father of Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo propose legislation to Parliament to designate 4 August as FOUNDERS DAY, and 21 September as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, both of which will be observed as public holidays.

In March 2019, the public holiday amendments bill was passed into law and 4 August has been designated as FOUNDERS DAY and 21 September as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

The FOUNDERS DAY is reserved to celebrate the people(the big six) who led Ghana to independence whilst Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day is reserved for Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the leader of the movement towards independence of Ghana to commemorate his birthday.

---kasapafmonline