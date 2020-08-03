ModernGhanalogo

03.08.2020 Health

Nigeria’s Covid-19 Deaths Hit 888

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Nigeria’s Coronavirus deaths have risen to 888 as of Sunday, August 2.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet late on Sunday night.

According to the Centre, total confirmed cases have increased to

43,841 after 304 new cases were recorded.

It says recoveries or discharged figure stood at about 20,308 as of Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Breakdown of new cases by States

Lagos-81

FCT-39

Abia-31

Kaduna-24

Rivers-23

Plateau-16

Cross River-13

Ebonyi-12

Ondo-12

Ekiti-11

Edo-11

Benue-10

Nasarawa-10

Ogun-6

Gombe-5
