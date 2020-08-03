'Let's Intensify Education On COVID-19'

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya East Municipal, Michael Yaw Essuman Mensah, has indicated that a lot more was needed to be done in the area of educating Ghanaians on the novel coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19).

This, he said, had become necessary because many of the citizenries were still taking the virus and its ravaging effects for granted.

"In fact, I have personally been going round to distribute free nose masks and also educating residents within the municipal about COVID-19," he said.

He, therefore, pleaded with the market women and traders in the municipal to continuously comply with the safety measures of the COVID-19.

That, according to Hon Essuman Mensah, will help protect the market women and their customers from contracting the coronavirus disease.

"I am appealing to all the market women within the municipal to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure that we all keep safe from the disease," he pleaded.

The MCE for Awutu Senya East made the call during disinfection, fumigation, and cleaning exercise in the Kasoa Market in the Central Region on Saturday.

The exercise marked phase two of the ministry of local government and rural development (MLGRD) nationwide markets and public spaces disinfection and cleaning in the Central Region.

It was carried out by Tebel Ghana Limited in partnership with the waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Hon Essuman Mensah expressed that he was particularly happy with the second phase markets disinfection programme, stressing that it will help curb the spread of the virus.

"...and I am equally happy that the restrictions on churches have been eased which will see many of our churches educate their members on COVID-19," he gladly stated.

Places disinfected and fumigated in the Awutu Senya East municipal included the Kasoa Old and New Markets, lorry parks, public toilets, and other public spaces.