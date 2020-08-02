Otiko Djaba Appeal For Support For Little Theodora's Breasts Surgery

Listen to article

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation as part of its humanitarian duties has offered to support the 15-year-old Theodora Egyir, who has been suffering from breast hypertrophy to undergo a second time medical examination.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by the Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba soliciting the support of Ghanaians to save the life of the little girl said, Theodora, started noticing swellings in both breasts medically known as "gigantomastia" or "breast hypertrophy" some years ago.

Her breasts grew alarmingly weighing more than 15 kilograms at the time she was brought to the Foundation. The size of the breasts is disfiguring her stature, affecting her breathing and education.

Theodora first underwent breast reduction surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra two years ago with the help of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation and its partners the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) and the Methodist Church, Winneba.

Unfortunately, her condition is re-occurring in spite of the surgery and therefore requires further and urgent medical attention again.

Theodora and her parents live in Akwansa Kokodo, a village near Mankessim in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region. Mr. Kwame Egyir, a small peasant farmer with six children, is not in the position to finance the medical bills.

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation on behalf of Theodora is therefore appealing for financial support to immediately cater for the cost of medical fees at the Plastic Surgery Department, medication and cost of transportation.

Your generous donation and support for this cause is most welcomed. You may donate through our Mobile Account Number 0248510067. You can also contact us on 0241235199/0555754978, email us on [email protected]