Sekyere East GES Empowers School Authorities On COVID-19 Preventives

The Sekyere East District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has embarked on an intensive training program for the school authorities in the area in order to help in the management of the pupils and students, particularly as the final year students were in school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. William Brako Adjepong, the District Director of the GES said the exercise was part of the government’s efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

“The GES has the mandate and responsibility in managing the welfare and wellbeing of the pupils and students and it is in this interest we are embarking on this gesture in order to ensure that our parents and guardians of the students are relieved from the fear and panic as well as anxieties for having their children in school in this pandemic moment”, he noted.

Mr. Adjepong urged the teachers and the various school authorities to tighten measures in their various schools to facilitate the curbing of the disease in the country.

Mr. Justice Settor, the District Public Relations Officer of the GES Directorate urged the school authorities to prioritize engagement of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and their School Management Committees (SMC) in the fight against the coronavirus disease as school was in session.

He urged the school authorities to be very cooperative the parents, guardians as well as the students in this critical moment of the covid-19.