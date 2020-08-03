Shatta Wale, Beyoncé Feature To Open Doors For Ghanaian Artistes - Opanka

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Opanka has said the feature between Shatta Wale and Beyoncé will help open doors for other artistes to seek features with world renowned artistes in the future.

Shatta Wale's latest milestone in Ghana's music industry has been met with lots of congratulatory messages from colleague musicians, politicians, music-loving fans, among others.

Arguably the biggest feature by any Ghanaian artiste in recent times, the "Already" video featuring the 24-time Grammy award winner and Major Lazer has gained massive patronage worldwide prior to the debut of Beyoncé's "Black is King" visual album on Disney Plus last Friday.

In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, the "Wedding Car" hitmaker said that this feature was a big win for the music industry and should be capitalised on by other musicians.

"Firstly I want to congratulate Shatta Wale for this huge success. It's a big win for Ghana music and it would make the world pay much more attention to Ghana music and open doors to other musicians.

"The likes of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and others have recently featured some big artistes and I think these collaborations are important for Ghana music as we look to further expose our music to the world.

"It is important for other musicians to set their sights on making big features to help thrive Ghanaian music,'' he said.

Opanka is currently promoting his latest single titled "Hold On" featuring one of Ghana's best songwriters Kofi Kinaata and is available across various streaming platforms.

----GNA